LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A parent's worst fear is an emergency involving their child.
But an award given to local first responders should give parents some peace of mind.
Buechel Fire and EMS is now awarded with "Pediatric Accreditation" through the Kentucky EMS Board. It recognizes the department's paramedics and EMTs for going above and beyond when treating children.
"Most of us here have children of our own, so it's closer to us," said Jordan Yuodis with Buechel Fire-EMS. "And now that we have this, parents in the area should be reassured they're getting the absolute best care possible from our paramedics and EMTs here."
Buechel is one of just eight agencies across the state to get the honor. It was the only department awarded in Jefferson County.
