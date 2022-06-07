LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Buechel Fire-EMS Department will merge into Fern Creek Fire & EMS, Fern Creek Fire announced on Tuesday.
The merger will be effective starting July 1. The main headquarters will be at 6200 Bardstown Road, where Fern Creek Fire is currently located.
Fern Creek said this move has been in the works for the past year. Back in July 2021, the Camp Taylor Fire District merged into Buechel Fire. That added additional staff and a 24/7 ambulance.
This new merger will serve the Fern Creek, Buechel and Camp Taylor communities.
Station locations:
- Station 2: 9409 Old Bardstown Rd
- Station 3: 7700 Routt Rd
- Station 4: 7200 Billtown Rd
- Station 5: 4101 Bardstown Rd
- Station 6: 4649 Poplar Level Rd
