LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace will auction off hand-painted bourbon bottles of 50 states for charity in honor of Bourbon Heritage Month.
Each Buffalo Trace Single Barrel bourbon bottle will be hand-painted with "iconic elements" from each state by Louisville artist Bri Bowers.
Each bottle starts at $75 in the auction, which runs through Sept. 22 with all funds raised going to Keep America Beautiful, the largest community improvement organization in the U.S.
"Central to much of my art is the idea of celebrating connectedness to places that are important to you, and I love that with this collection we're doing just that while also giving back, too," Bowers said.
All winners of the auction will be notified if they won via email. The bottles will available for pickup anytime 2023, and winners can also schedule a VIP tour and tasting at Buffalo Trace Distillery.
"We're thrilled to mark Bourbon Heritage Month by celebrating not just our home state - the birthplace of bourbon – but also the states our bourbon-loving fans from coast to coast call home too," said Sara Saunders, vice president of global marketing for Buffalo Trace Distillery.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.