LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Last month, the band director/teacher at Bullitt Central High School was suspended over an allegation from several years ago that was just reported.
According to a letter obtained by WDRB, Rodney Stults was suspended with pay due to an allegation of having an inappropriate relationship and communication with a student.
During the investigation, Stults will remain off work and is to not have contact with staff, parents or students.
The Shepherdsville Police Chief told WDRB in May that his department is investigating.
Stults sent a written response to the allegations Friday afternoon, saying: "The allegations are false and from a long time ago. It will be over soon."
The full letter can be read below:
Related Stories:
- Bullitt County superintendent asks for patience amid investigation of high school band teacher
- Bullitt Central High School band teacher suspended amid investigation
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.