LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Bullitt County Public Schools are staying tight-lipped after a teacher with the district was suspended.
A spokesperson said Rodney Stults, the band director at Bullitt Central High School, was suspended with pay last week over an allegation. The district would not divulge the nature of the incident, only that it occurred years ago and was only just reported.
BCPS is conducting an internal investigation, and police are also involved. Neither BCPS nor police are elaborating on the details of the allegation.
Superintendent Jesse Bacon defended that decision, saying it's a personnel matter.
"I will tell you any allegation or anything like that comes before us, we take it very seriously," Bacon said. "We have a process in place to investigate those, and that is well underway. As soon as we get all the facts, then we'll take an action as it relates to the facts that we get. And so, at this time, it's ongoing."
Stults said he hopes to return to school soon. He added that he can't talk right now but will after the investigation has concluded.
