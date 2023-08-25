LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools said it's hoping to have all bus routes covered soon.
The district said several drivers called out sick Friday because of the heat.
BCPS said it provided water bottles to hand out to afternoon bus riders and drivers.
To keep families updated with transportation changes, the district is doing an online video series called "Transportation Tuesdays." It will air every two weeks.
The district said more drivers are currently in training. If all of them complete the training, the district's superintendent said there will be enough drivers to cover current routes.
BCPS is also in the process of rolling out new software to create the routes and assist with navigation.
