LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County Public Schools is asking for families' cooperation as the district prepares to return to in-person classes next week.
"We know that we can significantly reduce the risk of spread of the virus at our schools," said BCPS Superintendent Jesse Bacon. "We just need the cooperation of our students and our families to abide by these guidelines that we have in place."
The district will begin phasing in students, starting next Monday, Sept. 28. Pre-K through second grade returns next week. All students (who elected in-person instruction) will return by late October.
Schools and families will have to follow reopening protocols, which are posted on the district's website. Bacon said it includes scenarios for handling students or staff that are exposed or test positive for the virus.
Masks will also be required at all times, inside school buildings and on buses, regardless of distance between students. While teachers will schedule mask breaks, parents should start the routine now.
"It's extremely important, if parents haven't done so, that they get their kids used to wearing masks for the majority of the day," said Bacon.
Schools will perform mandatory daily health checks for every student, either before entering school buildings or at the bus stop. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 will be sent home.
Parents must also sign a form that assures they will not send a sick child to school.
"We don't want them sending (students) to school with any symptoms at all," said Bacon.
Of the district's 13,000 students, 70% have elected to attend in-person classes. Students who opted for the virtual academy may switch to in-school instruction at the end of the semester, Bacon said.
