LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office is warning of a new scam involving people impersonating police officers.
In a news release Thursday, the sheriff's office said scammers are calling people, pretending to be a police officer asking for money.
Police said they're using the name of a police officer and a phone number from the officer's agency. They might tell the person they have missed a court appearance, and there is a warrant for their arrest unless the matter is resolved quickly. The scammer will then ask for payment, in cash only, via Zelle or Venmo.
The sheriff's office urges people who have experienced an incident like this to please call the police department where you live to report it. They also want to inform people that police officers will never call you by phone and request money to pay fines or fees.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.