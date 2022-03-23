LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six more counties in Kentucky are transitioning to regional driver licensing.
Among the offices transitioning in April are Bullitt and Washington counties. Breckinridge, Jefferson, Meade and Trimble counties switched over to the new regional centers in January.
Each office will offer the option to schedule an option online and a choice between a REAL ID or a standard driver's license.
In April 2021, the Department of Homeland Security extended the deadline to obtain a Real ID to fly commercially and access military bases to May 2023 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a new era of driver licensing in Kentucky,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “We are using technology to offer more service options than ever before, such as online appointment scheduling, online license renewal and mail-in renewal."
Related Stories:
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.