NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students and business leaders got together Monday at a New Albany vocational school to discuss career opportunities that will be available as soon as they graduate.
More than 70 representatives from colleges, businesses and the military were on hand at the Prosser Career and Technical Education Center at 4202 Charlestown Road to share insight about their profession. Hundreds of students from area schools took part in the event that featured representatives from colleges, military branches and a variety of businesses.
Prosser serves 25 high schools from six different counties in southern Indiana. On Monday, students from all of those schools showed up at Prosser for a look at the opportunities that are available to them in the region after they graduate.
While several colleges were recruiting students as well, businesses facing worker shortages could be ready to hire some students immediately out of high school in their chosen field, providing them with a chance to earn while they continue to learn their trade.
"It's a great alternative to college," said Nick Brown, a representative from Local UA 502 Plumbers, Pipe fitters and Service Techs. "We teach you a skilled trade, and you're not going to rack up a bunch of student debt doing it. Additionally, you're going to get great competitive wages, benefits -- all that good stuff."
Junior Austin Marion said students appreciate "opportunities like this to come out here and see all these different companies and what they have to offer and what they bring to the table for us."
Monday's event was scheduled to wrap up at 2 p.m.
