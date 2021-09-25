LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just off Dixie Highway and Wilson Avenue about half a dozen balloons with phrases written on them are tied to a utility pole.
It’s marked as a memorial for Marion Caldwell III, 34, who died from gunshot injuries Friday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
"When is Louisville going to say enough?" asked LMPD Maj. Brian Kuriger who said gunshots were heard by officers in the area the night Caldwell was gunned down.
"Those individuals over there that were sitting out here enjoying their evening and saw the stuff going on, they've got to come forward and help us out," said Kuriger.
Caldwell wasn't the only one shot and killed Friday, there were two others.
One man was shot on the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Boulevard, while Kavonia Mclain, 18, was killed in a double shooting at an apartment off Blue Lick Road in Okolona.
"It bothers me — it bothers all of us for real," said Tim Page's Barbeque owner Tremaine Cary.
He knows the feeling of loss all too well. Cary lost his father in 2015 to a heart attack and named the restaurant after him.
He says the horrific trend in the neighborhood impacts business.
When 16-year-old Tyree Smith was shot and killed at a school bus stop, with it came a hit in Cary's revenue.
"Some of these kids are probably shook up by it,” said Cary. “A lot of people. People are scared to come out right now basically."
He says the kids who typically come after school for lunch or dinner haven't been seen since the bus stop shooting. Cary says he's trying his best to remain optimistic.
"We want to see it stop, but it's kind of hard because we don't know what's going on," said Cary.
In the meantime, Cary and his team will relish the good days and keep the faith that the metro area will soon see less gun violence and balloons knotted to utility poles.
"Just live your life man, life is so short out here,” said Cary. “It’s not worth all the extracurricular activity."
If you see anything suspicious, call 911. If it's not an emergency or you have any information regarding the recent shootings, call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Related Stories:
- Coroner identifies woman killed in double shooting at Okolona apartments
- Louisville man identified as victim in fatal Park Hill neighborhood shooting
- 1 dead after shooting, crash on Watterson Expressway
- Drive-by shooting at a bus stop in west Louisville kills 16-year-old Eastern High student
- 14-year-old JCPS student describes prior shooting near bus stop where her brother died in drive-by
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.