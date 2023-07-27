LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of jobs are coming to Nelson County, Kentucky, fueled by a new investment in the auto industry.
Thai Summit Kentucky Corporation, a sheet metal stamping company, is expanding its Nelson County presence with a $131 million investment, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in a news release Thursday.
The company will more than double its manufacturing space in Bardstown, going from 200,000-square-feet to more than 520,000-square-feet.
TSK will construct a new building and acquire new equipment for the expansion.
The investment will create 78 full-time jobs in the area. Workers will provide sheet metal for Ford, Stellantis, Tesla and Rivian.
Thai Summit's Bardstown location was announced in May 2016 in the Nelson Industrial Park.
