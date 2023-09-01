LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the top flea markets in the country opens Friday in Louisville.
The 50th annual Kentucky Flea Market Labor Day Spectacular runs through Monday at the Kentucky Exposition Center. There will be more than 700 booths with everything from clothes to antiques to arts and crafts.
It's free admission, and parking is half-off. There's even a $5 or less bin.
The flea market opens at 10 a.m. every day except Sunday, when it opens at 11 a.m.
