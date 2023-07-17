LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Monday that nine Kentucky tech companies would receive more than $1 million in state matching grants to support high-paying jobs in an effort to expand the state's technology sector.
The grants, which total $1,072,404, are part of the state's Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Matching funds Program.
The funds will match, in part, $7.45 million in federal grants the businesses will collectively receive, according to a news release from the governor's office.
The nine Kentucky-based tech companies receiving the matching funds are listed below, along with descriptions of what they do:
Bioptics Technology LLC (Lexington):
Developing a non-contact optical brain imager for non-invasive imaging of cerebral blood flow and resting-state functional connectivity across distinct regions of the brain in small animals.
Faradine Systems (Lexington):
Faradine Systems partners with goTenna to develop "a device to serve as a Team Awareness Kit/Tactical Assault Kit meshed network node." The system, which is meant to be deployed on the battlefield, uses lighting devices to create a signal system to extend situational awareness and visual/data communications.
Degranin Therapeutics LLC (Louisville):
An early-stage Kentucky business created to translate academic research performed at the University of Louisville into a commercially successful drug to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
DesiCorp Inc. (Louisville):
Helps advanced biomanufacturing plants restore their systems in the event of mass contamination of cells or large-scale cell death.
FetalLife LLC (Louisville):
Creating a system called "myFetalTronics" telehealth system for use by expectant mothers at home. The system monitors contractions and he fetal heartbeat while the platform provides online medical services and resources.
Hexalayer LLC (Louisville):
Focused on the development and commercialization of next-generation, high-performance lithium-ion battery technology.
Pascal Tags Inc. (Louisville):
This company is focused on the continued development of its chipless RFID inventory tag.
PCC Hydrogen Inc. (Louisville):
Uses a patented process to produce net negative CO2 green hydrogen by reforming ethanol fuel.
The-Corps (Relocating to Kentucky from California):
According to the news release from the governor's office, this company uses technology that provides efficient cooling and hydration systems for training athletes.
For more information about the grants, click here.
