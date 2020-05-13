LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused people across the country to cancel spring break plans, vacations and weekend getaways.
U.S. airports, including Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport (SDF), are open for business but remain mostly empty.
A handful of travelers passed through ticket counters, baggage claim and security Wednesday, including frequent flyer Demetrius Gray.
"Normally, I'm on a plane every week," he said.
Once COVID-19 landed in the U.S., however, Gray, like millions of travelers, found his plans grounded.
"Almost four months of no travel has been nuts," he said.
With plans canceled and airplanes empty amid fears of contracting and spreading the respiratory disease, the airline industry has been devastated during the pandemic.
However, Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said, "We believe you are safer onboard Frontier, and most airlines for that matter, than in most enclosed buildings."
As the summer travel season approaches, Biffle said passengers are slowly returning.
"We're already seeing visiting friends and relatives — kind of the backbone of our business — we're starting to see that come back," he said. "But it's at a very small level."
Most airlines have implemented stringent cleaning procedures, but health officials say COVID-19 can spread several feet forward or backwards. Warnings about the virus seem to be causing enough concern to keep travelers away.
"A very significant decrease, especially where we were at this time last year," said Natalie Chaudoin, director of public relations for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority.
From Plexiglas shields to hand sanitizing stations and social distancing markers at security, the Muhammad Ali International Airport has implemented some extra safety precautions to protect passengers, Chaudoin said.
Airlines are making changes, too. The six that serve SDF — Allegiant, American, Frontier, Delta, Southwest and United — are requiring their passengers to wear face coverings.
"Some will provide that if they don't have it available," Chaudoin said.
If you are looking to reschedule or make new vacation plans, travel agents say there are a lot of deals right now with fewer people traveling.
"It's never been quite this dramatic and this widespread," said Linda Caso, a Louisville travel expert who owns Expedia CruiseShipCenters at the Paddock Shops.
Buying travel insurance is a good idea if you need a little extra peace of mind, Caso advised.
Insurance typically covers unforeseen events but not a fear of the virus, exerts say.
"If the airline cancels your flight, they have an obligation to refund that ticket," United States Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao said.
