LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The electric vehicle industry is bringing dozens of more jobs to Hardin County.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced LOTTE Aluminum Materials LLC is building an aluminum foil manufacturing facility in Elizabethtown. The $238.7 million investment will create an estimated 122 full-time jobs.
"Further growth of this sector will require attraction of a broad range of suppliers, and this announcement by LOTTE signifies just that.," Beshear said in a news release. "We are building an ecosystem that will last for generations to come, and I am happy to announce this company will be a very important part of that vision."
The facility makes an ultra-thin aluminum foil used in EV batteries. The plant will be on 40 acres in the T.J. Patterson Industrial Park.
Operations are expected to begin in 2025. Company leaders anticipate the demand for materials created at the facility to increase by an average of 32% annually by 2030.
Ford plans to build a $5.8 billion, 1,500-acre campus near Interstate 65 in Hardin County that will focus on manufacturing batteries for the next generation of electric vehicles.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.