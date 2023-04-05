LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A second nonstop flight to Boston is now available out of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.
American Airlines made the announcement Wednesday, less than a year after the airline announced the first nonstop flight to the area.
This new daily flight to Boston departs Louisville at 6:30 a.m. and returns at 9:40 p.m.
"American's growth at SDF has been tremendous, as has the market's response," Dan Mann, executive director of the Louisville Regional Airport Authority, said in a news release Wednesday. "For the second quarter in 2023, scheduled capacity at SDF is record setting. As Louisville's largest carrier with the most flights and capacity, we applaud their continued investment in our airport."
Both flights are on a 76-seat plane. You can buy tickets now.
