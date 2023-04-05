In this June 3, 2016 file photo, an American Airlines passenger jet takes off from Miami International Airport in Miami. American Airlines says a passenger entered the open cockpit of a jet that was preparing to take off in Honduras, and he damaged the plane before crew members and police could stop him. American said Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 that the man was arrested. The flight, which was bound for Miami, was delayed several hours until American could fly a replacement plane into Honduras. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz)