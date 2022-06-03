LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- American Airlines has added a new flight from Louisville to Boston.
The nonstop flight took off for the first time from the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Friday.
Service to Boston will happen daily on a 76-seat aircraft.
Airport officials said Boston is one of their most-requested routes and have worked to get the service at the airport for the last several years.
The new route is expected to boost tourism and business in Louisville.
"Louisville is home to the largest collection of headquarters in the home health and aging industry," Ben Moore, with Louisville Forward, said. "And we see great opportunity for growth in research and entrepreneurism as we lie ourselves closer to the Boston market."
The first flight was celebrated with Samuel Adams Boston Lager and Air Service Patriots next to a ship.
