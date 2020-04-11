LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With casinos shut down amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, Indiana's gambling revenue plunged nearly 52% in March.
After casinos were ordered to close March 16, the state reported gambling tax revenue of $29 million last month, down from $60 million in February.
Total casino revenue in March was $98 million — down from $196 million in February.
Mobile wagering has continued during the outbreak, but the cancellation of sporting events, including the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments, has severely limited what gamblers can bet on.
Adjusted gross revenue for Indiana sportsbooks was $5.5 million, which is the lowest amount since Indiana legalized sports betting last September.
