LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky farming startup AppHarvest Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection Sunday, a step the company said will allow breathing room to pursue its turnaround plan.
The filing marks a new low for the once-hot sustainable food company, which briefly reached a stock market valuation of $3.7 billion following its debut as a public company in 2021.
AppHarvest built four high-tech greenhouses in central and eastern Kentucky in a bet on "climate resilient" agriculture. The company grows tomatoes, strawberries and other crops using less land, water and pesticides than traditional farming.
But AppHarvest produced far less than it once projected, racking up net losses totaling more than $300 million in 2021 and 2022.
AppHarvest filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11, the portion of the code that allows companies to restructure their debts and attempt to live on, rather than pursuing a liquidation of its assets.
The company said it will continue operating three of its four indoor farms with the help of $30 million in court-overseen bankruptcy financing provided by Equilibrium Capital, one of the company's largest creditors.
"The Chapter 11 filing provides protection while we work to transition operation of our strategic plan, Project New Leaf, which has shown strong progress toward operational efficiencies resulting in higher sales, cost savings and product quality," Tony Martin, AppHarvest's newly named CEO, said in a news release.
AppHarvest listed $341 million in debts and assets valued at $609 million in the bankruptcy filing, the same figures reported in its financial statements as of March 31.
AppHarvest said production will continue at its Morehead, Somerset and Richmond farms.
Its Berea farm will "transition" to AppHarvest’s distributor, Mastronardi Produce, which already owns the real estate on which that farm sits. AppHarvest sold the farm to an affiliate of Mastronardi in December and entered into a long-term lease, a move that allowed the company to raise about $60 million in cash.
The planned transaction with Mastronardi for the Berea farm will provide an additional $3.75 million to support AppHarvest’s restructuring plan, AppHarvest said in a news release.
