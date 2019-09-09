LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Apple Store in Oxmoor Center is moving to a different part of the mall.
The newly constructed Apple Store is scheduled to open at the mall on Saturday, Sept. 14. Store employees say the new store will be two-and-a-half times larger than the current store, so as to help accommodate customers.
The new store has a courtyard and allows people to enter directly from the parking lot.
The store's current mall location is scheduled to close the night of Friday, Sept. 13.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.