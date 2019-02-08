LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company that makes aftermarket parts for ATVs plans to bring dozens of jobs to Madison, Indiana.
Armor Plastics is set to invest more than $13-million in a building at an old industrial site. The company says 30 new jobs will be created in the next few years, and will use the building for its new headquarters.
It should be operational by 2023.
Armor Plastics will start the hiring process this summer for several jobs-- including customer service, operations, and maintenance.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.