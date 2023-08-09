LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The aromas of the Kentucky State Fair are being captured in a limited edition bar of soap.
Buff City Soap is teaming up with the fair for its Fair-y Sweet Summer soap that brings together the scents of candied apples, sugar and mango.
The pink and blue handmade soap is available at Louisville locations and the location in Jeffersonville, Indiana while supplies last.
"With the Kentucky State Fair, it's really the last call for summer and we love nothing more than to produce a last seasonal soap before we move into fall," said Courtney Aubrey with Buff City Soap.
There’s a new SCENT for this year’s Kentucky State Fair! We went to Buff City Soap today to see how Fair-y Sweet Summer is made! ☀️🍿🍭🍎🧼@WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Kfq3AxnsbX— Darby Beane (@DarbyBeane) August 9, 2023
This is the second year for Buff City Soaps to partner with the state fair for an "official scent." Last year's soap was called "Main Squeeze," which played off the popular lemonade shake-up drinks at the fair.
"The fair is all about bringing the community together, inside the fair for the 11 days and around the area," said Ian Cox, spokesperson for the Kentucky State Fair.
This year the state fair runs from Aug. 17-27.
