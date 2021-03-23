CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Green Tree Mall in Clarksville will soon welcome a new tenant: a home decor superstore.
At Home plans to open its 86,653-square-foot store at 1500 Green Tree Blvd., in the former TJ Maxx store, across from Green Tree Mall, behind Fazoli's.
"The new At Home superstore will be a wonderful complement to our existing tenant lineup," Chris Cullen, general manager of the shopping center, said in a news release. "It’s something we know our shoppers will be excited about and warmly embrace."
According to the release, At Home sells more than 50,000 home décor items. Its headquartered in Plano, Texas, and operates 225 stores in 50 states, including one in Jeffersontown and one in Elizabethtown.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.