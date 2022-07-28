LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new airline has landed in Kentucky.
Avelo Airlines introduced two nonstop flights from Lexington to two Florida cities on Thursday.
The flights will begin this fall. Starting Oct. 19, Avelo will offer flights from the Blue Grass Airport to Orlando. Starting Nov. 12, it will add flights to Tampa.
We were so excited to say hello to Avelo at Blue Grass Airport today as they announced they will be bringing their friendly, affordable service to non-stop destinations beginning October 19! Learn more at https://t.co/WrEPmVIpbz @AveloAir @AilevonPacific pic.twitter.com/8N14d5Pfxy— Blue Grass Airport (@BGAirport) July 28, 2022
These are Avelo's first flights to and from Kentucky. Eric Frankl, president and CEO of the Blue Grass Airport, said the "ultra-low-cost airline" will be "a tremendous benefit for central Kentucky passengers."
"To say that we are excited about this announcement would be an understatement," Frankl said. "The last several years in the aviation industry have been an enormous challenge for many communities, including ours, as air service continues to recover. For Avelo to make this announcement in the current environment is truly remarkable, and we are very appreciative."
Flights are ready to be booked starting at $39. Officials said the new Florida routes will be flown on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.
For more information about Avelo Airlines and the two new flights, including a schedule, click here.
To book a flight with Avelo, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.