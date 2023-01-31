LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant focused on breakfast, brunch and lunch is opening in La Grange on Feb. 15.
Wally's will soon become the newest restaurant to open in Oldham County, and it started from a life-long dream by chef Laurent Geroli. The Montreal native was the executive chef at the Brown Hotel, along with other international experiences.
In a career that has spanned three decades, the award-winning chef who also worked for the Ritz-Carlton and Seelbach Hotel has never had the chance to have his own restaurant until now.
"It was always in the back of my head, but kind of lost," Geroli said. "In the past year, it's been like, 'now I'm ready.' I need to do this, it's almost a final chapter to my career is having my own place."
Food sampling at Wallys.PNG
Food sampling at Wallys.PNG
Mimosa tower at Wally's.PNG
Wally's seating area at restaurant.PNG
Sodas at Wally's.PNG
Quiche at Wally's.PNG
Table with Mimosa tower.PNG
Three dishes at Wally's.PNG
Wally's check in area.PNG
Tables at Wally's.PNG
Toast at Wally's.PNG
Table at Wally's.PNG
Seating area at Wally's.PNG
Mugs at Wally's.PNG
Yogurt granola.PNG
Bread at Wally's.PNG
Wally's decor.PNG
Please Wait to Be Served.PNG
Wally's menu on table.PNG
Laurent Geroli
Chef Laurent Geroli speaks to WDRB News on Jan. 31, 2023.
Wally's logo.PNG
Make it a Wallyfuly Day.PNG
Wally Menu.jpg
Wally Menu 2.jpg
Wally Menu 3.jpg
Wally Menu 4.jpg
The menu was created with Geroli's previously experiences in mind. He's tweaked cuisine from South America, the Caribbean, Canada and the U.S.
"When we started putting the menu together I had to stop myself because we would have had five pages, we had so many dishes I wanted to put on the menu," Geroli said. "I felt it was important to focus on the making sure we have a good French toast, a good waffle experience, some great egg dishes."
The menu has a variety of health-conscious selections, and also vegan and gluten-free offerings. Traditional breakfast items like pancakes, waffles, French toast, breakfast wraps, avocado toast, omelets and casseroles are featured on the menu.
"You'll have the staple breakfast items, but elevated with a chef's touch," Geroli said. "It's how you present it, it's how you create a little technique and taste into it."
Craft soda and morning cocktails are also available. Wally's offers items for children as well.
On the lunch menu, there is a variety of sandwiches, flatbreads, paninis and pasta.
The restaurant is centered around groups of people coming together. There will be mimosa towers available for tables to serve a large group of patrons.
"Wally is not a person, it's a place that we want people to come in, enjoy and feel welcome and talk with everybody," Geroli said. "It's a type of feeling of kindness and service and community of getting together."
Wally's is located at 1220 Market Street in La Grange. The space sat vacant for several years after being occupied by Trophy's Sports Bar and previously Beef 'O' Brady's.
The space was thoroughly renovated with interior painted bricks, hanging copper light fixtures and artwork. It was designed to be a lighter, warmer atmosphere for patrons.
Geroli, who serves as a volunteer firefighter, has lived in La Grange for the past 12 years. He and his wife wanted to give back to the community they call home.
"With the 30 years of experience that I have in the industry, I wanted to bring something to this region, to this town, from all the years that I have traveled around the United States and parts of the world," Geroli said. "I didn't grow up here, but this is my town. My friends and family live here, it's a dream come true."
Wally's will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Breakfast will be offered the entire day, while lunch selection will be available around 11 a.m. until close.
