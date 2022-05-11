LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health hopes to create a "next-generation" hospital and healthcare community in Crestwood.
The healthcare company announced the plans for the new campus on Wednesday, which will be inside the future Clore Station development that surrounds exit 14 in Crestwood.
Similar to Norton Commons, the Clore development will feature homes within a walkable retail and commercial community.
The new campus aims to provide "higher levels of care" to patients, while Baptist Health La Grange — the only hospital in Oldham County — will eventually focus more on outpatient services.
Gerard Coleman, the CEO of Baptist Health, said the "forward-thinking" campus was created after a lot of research.
“Oldham County, and the surrounding region, is one of the fastest growing in the state," Colman said. We are excited to have this opportunity to design and build a next-generation hospital and outpatient facilities, fully tailored to serving the area for years to come.”
Plans for the La Grange and Crestwood campuses are still in the works, and Baptist Health officials plan to have listening sessions with the public.
If approved, construction on the campus in Crestwood is expected to begin within the next two years.
