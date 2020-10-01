LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health confirms it is cutting three dozen jobs in southern Indiana.
In a statement, the hospital group confirmed restructuring at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany that eliminated 36 part- and full-time jobs. The primarily administrative and non-clinical positions were cut on Sept. 21. Bedside nursing care was not impacted.
The company said the move was necessary to meet financial challenges that were compounded by COVID-19.
Eleven additional workers had their positions eliminated but were able to transfer to fill vacancies at other Baptist Health hospitals.
