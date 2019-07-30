LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Baptist Health Louisville tops a nationwide list for the number one hospital in Louisville, and that's not all.
It was ranked number one in metro Louisville in the 2019-20 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospital ranking.
According to a news release, this is the seventh time in eight years that Baptist Health Louisville has been either ranked #1 or tied for #1 in Metro Louisville.
And it tied for third in the state overall with its sister hospital in Lexington.
“This national recognition confirms the excellence we strive for on a daily basis at Baptist Health Louisville,” President Larry Gray said in a release. “I am so proud of the outstanding team of professionals who work here and care for our patients. We’ve achieved many accreditations and recognitions this year and we appreciate this recognition.”
Baptist Health Louisville scored high marks in several areas including heart bypass surgery, colon cancer surgery, COPD and knee replacement.
Norton Hospital ranked fifth on the list.
Other Baptist Health hospitals in the Louisville area also received recognition. Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany and Baptist Health-managed Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown, Kentucky each earned high performance ratings in the areas of heart failure and COPD.
More than 4,500 medical centers nationwide were evaluated.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.