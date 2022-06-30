LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Bourbon Company announced Thursday that it's buying Green River Spirits Company.
As part of the deal — which is set to be finalized next month — Bardstown Bourbon Company will receive two productions sites along with the Green River brand.
"We’re excited to forge this new partnership, which brings together two world-class teams and expands the breadth of our portfolio and the number of customers served," Mark Erwin, CEO of Bardstown Bourbon Company, said in a news release. "Bardstown Bourbon Company was founded to honor the traditions and history of Kentucky bourbon while taking a wholly modern approach. The addition of one of the oldest distilleries in Kentucky allows us to offer a comprehensive assortment that showcases the state’s flagship industry."
Green River Distilling, in Owensboro, is one of the 10 oldest distilleries in the state. It also has a production facility in Charleston, South Carolina.
In addition to its flagship bourbon, Green River makes whiskey, vodka, rum and gin.
