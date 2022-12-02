LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road Aglow, a holiday shopping, dining and drinking extravaganza in the Highlands, returns this weekend.
The annual celebration is a huge economic boom for area businesses and it's starting even earlier this year. With expanded hours starting at noon, coordinators are thrilled Bardstown Road Aglow will be back to full force after years of pandemic-related restrictions.
There are dozens of holiday shops and restaurants and eateries taking part, some of which will be offering special deals with the secret word "aglow." The event will also support local musicians with six spots along Bardstown Road that music enthusiasts will be serenaded with their favorite holiday tune.
Complete with a Christmas tree lighting of the Spruce at Grinstead Drive and Bardstown Road, organizers anticipate this will be one of the biggest years ever, with an estimated 50,000 people taking part.
"We have gone through a tremendous change in a short period of time," said Aaron Givhan, president of the Highland Commerce Guild. "The businesses have survived. This is the community's time to come out and celebrate by coming in, take-out, buying cards for Christmas, make an opportunity to see family and friends (and) get out and walk Bardstown Road."
Bardstown Road Aglow runs from at noon Saturday until 10 p.m. People are encouraged to take part in a photo competition were you could win real prizes. All you have to do to enter is tag your photo on social media with#aglow502.
The tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday, and a free trolley ride will be available to people so they can easily move from Bardstown Road, Baxter and Barret avenues and the Douglass Loop.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.