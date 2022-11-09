LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville dessert shop will move into a new home next month.
The owners of Big Nita's Cheesecakes announced Wednesday that the shop would be moving to East Main Street. It will occupy the building Hi-Five Doughnuts is moving out of this weekend before its relocation to the Highlands.
Big Nita's sells specialty cheesecakes and cheesecake desserts. Open since 2019, the dessert shop has been working out of a shared space on Baxter Avenue and conducting pop-up sales weekly. It also has a food truck, which was purchased in 2021.
The hope is that Big Nita's will be open in its new space in early December.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.