LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant is opening its fourth location in Louisville.
Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, is opening in the former Yang Kee Noodle off Shelbyville Road in Middletown.
An opening date has not been set yet for the Middletown location. Biscuit Belly is also in St. Matthews, NuLu and Colonial Gardens.
The biscuit restaurant announced plans in 2020 to launch a national franchise to expand to more cities.
Biscuit Belly creators Chad Coulter and Lauren Coulter also own LouVino, a restaurant and wine bar with locations in Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Fishers, Indiana.
