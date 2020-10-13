LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular brunch restaurant in Louisville has announced plans to launch a nation franchise to expand to more cities.
Biscuit Belly, which opened in 2019, has already expanded to three locations across Louisville. The brunch restaurant, which serves made-from-scratch biscuit sandwiches, hopes to add 20-25 restaurants across the country in 2021.
"Ever since we opened the first Biscuit Belly in 2019, we've been blown away by the success and knew we had something special," said Chad Coulter, founder and CEO of Biscuit Belly.
Chuck Schnatter, who helped grow Papa John's to over 4,000 locations, is leading the franchising, according to a news release.
"With lines wrapped around the block and a loyal stream of social media followers, Biscuit Belly has grown into something bigger than we ever could have imagined," Chad Coulter said.
Chad Coulter and his wife, Lauren Coulter, also own LouVino, a restaurant and wine bar which has locations in Louisville, Cincinnati, Indianapolis and Fishers, Indiana.
