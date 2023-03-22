LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whiskey distillery is planned to be headquartered in Georgetown, Kentucky.
Blue Run Spirits shared designs for its 35,000-square-foot distillery and a 20,000-square-foot rickhouse, which will break ground in 2023 at the Lanes Run Business Park. The distillery is expected to create at least 45 full-time jobs and open in 2025.
"This will be a game-changing addition to Blue Run's long-range business plans, allowing us to meet forecasted and unforeseen demand," Blue Run Spirits CEO and cofounder Mike Montgomery said in a news release.
Blue Run Spirits has introduced 13 bourbon and rye whiskey releases since it launched in October 2020, according to a news release. The company expanded distribution to New York, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington, Minnesota and Ontario.
