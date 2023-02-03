LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday.
The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
“This new, best-of-class facility will allow us to massively expand production of our spirits and grow our reach while creating jobs and contributing to the local economy," Bluegrass Distillers' co-owner Sam Rock said.
Bluegrass Distillers first opened in Lexington in 2013 and produces Kentucky straight blue corn bourbon, Kentucky straight wheated bourbon, five rye whiskies and seasonal products.
The new location will have a 36-inch column still, six 18,000-gallon fermentation tanks, a barrel warehouse, bottling line, tasting center and event space.
Since Beshear took office, the commonwealth's spirits industry has seen nearly 80 new location or expansion projects, creating more than 1,400 full-time jobs.
“The commonwealth’s bourbon industry is coming off its best ever year for growth in 2022, and it continues to gain momentum,” Beshear said in a news release.
