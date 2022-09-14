LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After 27 years in business, Breadworks owners are making the "difficult decision" to close its Louisville locations.
Breadworks opened in 1995 in Louisville and has locations on Dundee Road in the Highlands and in Chenoweth Plaza in St. Matthews. They also take wholesale inquiries out of their Middletown location.
"We have withstood much adversity over the years but the pandemic, frustrating labor shortages, equipment issues and huge increases in ingredient and supply costs have proved much too much to overcome," the bakery wrote on its website.
"Our time has come."
The bakery's last day is Sunday, Sept. 18. They will be open from 7 a.m. until noon until then but will not be taking any special orders.
