LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buff City Soap opened its sixth location in the Louisville area, holding a grand opening in Fern Creek on Thursday.
The new store is located at Cedar Creek Crossings on 7718 Bardstown Road. It's next to a Starbucks and Chick-Fil-A.
Buff City Soap is giving away free soap for a year to the first 50 customers in the store from Thursday to Sunday. According to a news release, shoppers get 10% off their entire purchase or can buy one laundry soap and get a second half-off this weekend.
"What's really cool about this store is that everything here is new. So everything around us, it's all being built or has just opened," Morgan Rice, with Buff City Soap, said. "So us and Starbucks are the only two places that are open at this time. But here in the next few months, you'll see a bunch of new businesses come in. And so this, I feel like, will be the new hot spot for this area."
The shop offers plant-based bath and body items.
