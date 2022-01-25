LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Buffalo Trace announced Tuesday it reached a new record in 2021 with more than 340,000 guests to its distillery in Frankfort, a 134% increase from 2020 and 16% increase from 2019.
Sazerac, the distillery's parent company, is in the midst of a $1.2 billion expansion that will finish in about four years, adding more barrel warehouses, an additional still and more fermenters, along with expanding the dry house operation for the project. Buffalo Trace said a second still house will double production capacity. The distillery completed eight additional fermenters in January 2021.
“We are thankful that, despite the challenges the last couple of years have brought, our fans continue to feel comfortable at the Distillery and are traveling from all over to visit us,” Meredith Moody, director of homeplace development, said in a news release Tuesday. “We look forward to incorporating our new Welcome Center into our visitor operations in the coming months and are excited to welcome even more guests throughout the year.”
In addition to the previously announced renovations, construction is underway on work to make changes to the distillery's Freehouse, which will soon serve as the central check-in area for all guests. It's expected to be complete in February in 2022, maintaining the building's "historically significant design features," the company said.
“Whether virtually or in person, we love sharing our rich history and award-winning products with our guests,” Moody said. “We are continually working to better accommodate our growing number of visitors and are excited to see what 2022 brings.”
