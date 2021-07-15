LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hamburger lovers rejoice: Burger Week is back next week.
The Kentucky Beef Council is putting on the Fifth Annual Louisville Burger Week, from July 19-25. During the week, participating restaurants across Louisville and southern Indiana will offer $6 burgers.
Participating restaurants include:
- 80/20 at Kaelin's
- 812 Pizza co.
- Agave & Rye (2 locations)
- Bambi Bar
- Bristol Bar & Grille Highlands
- Bristol Bar & Grille East
- Bubba's 33
- Burger Boy Diner
- Burger Girl Diner
- Burger IM
- Buffalo Wild Wings (2 locations)
- Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar
- Check's BBQ & Blues
- Check's Cafe
- Chido
- Drake's Paddock
- Drake's St. Matthew's
- Dundee Tavern
- Fork & Barrel
- Four Pegs
- Game Restaurant
- Homerun Burger (Shelbyville Rd. location only)
- Jockey Silks
- La Chandeleur
- KingFish Jeffersonville On The Rocks Patio Bar
- Khalil's on Dixie
- Louvino (2 locations)
- Mark's Feed Store ( 6 Locations )
- Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
- Molly Malones
- Napa River Grill
- O'Shea's Highlands
- Patrick O'Shea's Downtown
- Pints And Union
- Public House by Against The Grain
- Recbar (2 locations)
- Riot Cafe
- Scooter's Triple B's
- Shenanigans Irish Grille
- Six Forks Burger Company
- The Ainsworth
- The B.A. Colonial
- The Granville Pub
- The Limbo
- The Manhattan Project
- The Raven
- Tucker's American Favorites
- Weekend Burgers.
But one Louisville restaurant is offering a special preview on Thursday, July 15. Against the Grain in Downtown Louisville will offer its "Dirty Burger" for $6. That burger consists of ground chuck, brisket, and a grilled short rib patty with red onions, lettuce, pickles and a secret sauce on a toasted bun.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.