LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hamburger lovers rejoice: Burger Week is back next week.

The Kentucky Beef Council is putting on the Fifth Annual Louisville Burger Week, from July 19-25. During the week, participating restaurants across Louisville and southern Indiana will offer $6 burgers.

Participating restaurants include:

  • 80/20 at Kaelin's
  • 812 Pizza co.
  • Agave & Rye (2 locations)
  • Bambi Bar
  • Bristol Bar & Grille Highlands
  • Bristol Bar & Grille East 
  • Bubba's 33 
  • Burger Boy Diner
  • Burger Girl Diner
  • Burger IM
  • Buffalo Wild Wings (2 locations)
  • Cask Southern Kitchen & Bar
  • Check's BBQ & Blues
  • Check's Cafe
  • Chido 
  • Drake's Paddock
  • Drake's St. Matthew's 
  • Dundee Tavern 
  • Fork & Barrel
  • Four Pegs
  • Game Restaurant
  • Homerun Burger (Shelbyville Rd. location only)
  • Jockey Silks
  • La  Chandeleur
  • KingFish Jeffersonville On The Rocks Patio Bar
  • Khalil's on Dixie
  • Louvino (2 locations)
  • Mark's Feed Store ( 6 Locations ) 
  • Merle's Whiskey Kitchen
  • Molly Malones
  • Napa River Grill 
  • O'Shea's Highlands
  • Patrick O'Shea's Downtown
  • Pints And Union
  • Public House by Against The Grain
  • Recbar (2 locations)
  • Riot Cafe
  • Scooter's Triple B's
  • Shenanigans Irish Grille 
  • Six Forks Burger Company 
  • The Ainsworth
  • The B.A. Colonial
  • The Granville Pub
  • The Limbo
  • The Manhattan Project
  • The Raven
  • Tucker's American Favorites
  • Weekend Burgers. 
Against the Grain at Louisville Slugger Field.

But one Louisville restaurant is offering a special preview on Thursday, July 15. Against the Grain in Downtown Louisville will offer its "Dirty Burger" for $6. That burger consists of ground chuck, brisket, and a grilled short rib patty with red onions, lettuce, pickles and a secret sauce on a toasted bun.

