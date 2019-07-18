LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular Louisville restaurant is getting a "sweet" expansion.
The owner of Butchertown Grocery just announced plans to open a bakery on Main Street.
Butchertown Grocery Bakery will be an extension of the current restaurant. All of the fresh breads made for the restaurant will be on sale at the new bakery, plus some additional adult-friendly items.
"We were trying to focus on the B's -- so we have bread, bourbon and beer," said Barbara Turner, the pastry chef for Butchertown Grocery Bakery.
Turner said the bakery will have a local flair.
"We're going to focus on having a whole experience, and highlighting Kentucky and the neighborhood," she said.
The bakery is expected to open this fall.
