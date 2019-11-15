ELIZABETH, Ind. (WDRB) -- There's another sign of things to come at Horseshoe Southern Indiana.
The casino posted a picture on social media Friday morning saying "check out the new letters on our hotel." The name "Caesars" is now officially on the building.
It's all part of the overhaul that includes a new land-based casino, which opens Dec. 12. A video posted last week shows progress on the $85 million expansion.
The new casino will include:
- A wide variety of real slot machines, table games and poker
- A new feature bar and lounge, Volt Lounge, with live entertainment each weekend and craft cocktails
- A Juno Bar in the center of the gaming floor with several large flat screen TVs encircling the top of the bar
- A new VIP Lounge with outdoor balcony and High Limits gaming areas complimented by a private parlor
- A non-smoking gaming area
- A sportsbook for on-site sports betting
The Glory of Rome riverboat will stay open until Dec. 9. Horseshoe will host a Bon Voyage party on Sunday, Nov. 30, complete with fireworks. Guests must be 21 and over.
