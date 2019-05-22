LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local chef is taking her love of Greek food on the road.
Chef Maria was devastated three years ago, after she lost her Saint Matthews restaurant in fire.
The same fire destroyed the Super Chefs restaurant.
Now Maria Bell says she just bought an RV to use as a food truck, which she is calling Chef Maria's Sweets and Treats.
She promises it will sell desserts, along with other specialties like hummus, stuffed gape leaves and mac-and-cheese pot pie.
She says she plans to have the grand opening at her cafe in Radcliff soon.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.