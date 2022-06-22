LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New restaurants are coming to a busy part of New Albany.
The space on State Street is dirt and gravel now near Target, but heavy equipment is being used to get the area ready.
The city said Tuesday a Chipotle, Panera Bread and another service provider will go in the space.
To accommodate the new businesses, the city said work will begin soon on a new traffic light. During the work, one lane could be closed in each direction.
The city hasn't said yet when construction will be finished and the restaurants will open.
