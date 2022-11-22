LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas-themed pop-up bar has returned to Louisville, opening for the holiday season on Tuesday.
Galaxie, on East Market Street in NuLu, transformed its space into an immersive holiday experience, Miracle on Market. It's the fifth year Galaxie has partnered with Miracle, which hosts Christmas pop-up bars globally.
The Christmas bar features holiday cocktails and plays movies like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Home Alone 2" and "Love Actually." Christmas music is played throughout the space that's filled with Santas, stockings, Christmas trees, ornaments and other seasonal décor.
