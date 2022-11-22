Miracle on Market

Miracle on Market opened in Louisville on Nov. 22, 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Christmas-themed pop-up bar has returned to Louisville, opening for the holiday season on Tuesday.

Galaxie, on East Market Street in NuLu, transformed its space into an immersive holiday experience, Miracle on Market. It's the fifth year Galaxie has partnered with Miracle, which hosts Christmas pop-up bars globally. 

The Christmas bar features holiday cocktails and plays movies like "It's a Wonderful Life," "Home Alone 2" and "Love Actually." Christmas music is played throughout the space that's filled with Santas, stockings, Christmas trees, ornaments and other seasonal décor. 

Bradley Hammond, Galaxie general manager, said it has taken weeks to prepare the space for the holiday season. It's the first year Galaxie has decorated its front bar, which faces Market Street.

"This is our first year going full force into Miracle, doing the entire space," Hammond said. "We're finally ready to share it with the city of Louisville, we couldn't be more excited."

Miracle on Market has two bars that offer its full cocktail menu, while Galaxie's heated outdoor space will have beer and wine.

"We've got a Christmas nightclub in the back where you can dance with Santa and his elves all night long," Hammond said. 

There is also a food menu this year that includes turkey and ham sliders and meatball lettuce wraps. 

Miracle on Market is open 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday, while its hours extend to 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. The holiday-themed bar ends on Christmas Eve.

Miracle on Market is closed on Thanksgiving.

