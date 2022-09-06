LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs Inc. bought the Chasers Poker Room in Salem, New Hampshire, the company announced Tuesday.
CDI said it plans to build an expanded facility at Chasers, featuring 800 historical racing and table games. The site is about 30 minutes from downtown Boston.
"We are excited to build upon the success of Chasers with CDI’s proven excellence in historical horse racing operations and a state-of-the-art new facility," Bill Carstanjen, chief executive officer of CDI, said in a news release. "It is a privilege to have the opportunity to meaningfully support nonprofits in New Hampshire as the leading gaming operator in charitable contributions."
The sale is on pause until New Hampshire Lottery Commission approves the transaction, but CDI said the total investment, including the purchase price, is expected to be about $150 million.
New Hampshire will be the fourth state with CDI's footprint.
