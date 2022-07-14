LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Transit Authority of River City (TARC) is planning to expand its services, and one southern Indiana community doesn't want to be left out of future plans.
The city of Charlestown has begun discussions with TARC. Nothing is confirmed at this point, but Mayor Treva Hodges hopes it's a step in the right direction.
"I think it's a myth that everybody has a car these days," Hodges said. "There's quite a few people that need public transportation."
Hodges said she met virtually with TARC officials last week about the possibility of the service coming to Charlestown.
"I think I entered the conversation with some big goals of getting an actual firm commitment and left the conversation at least knowing we are part of the plan on their radar and for now I'm happy with that," she said.
Charlestown has a population of less than 10,000 people, but Hodges said the southern Indiana community is growing. She hopes starting the communication with TARC now can open the doors for the future.
At least one local business owner agrees.
"Being in the real estate business, I try to stay in tune with what's happening in our community and transportation is a real big thing I like to pay attention to," said Lincoln Crum, owner of Lincoln Crum Realty & Auctions. "I'm like, 'Yes! Yes! We need that!' because that opens up so many opportunities for people to live up here in this community," he said.
Earlier in July, TARC announced plans for three new routes, expanding access in Kentucky and Indiana thanks to a more than $2 million from a federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ) grant.
"These new routes will provide better access from residential areas to existing and growing centers of employment," Carrie Butler, Executive Director of TARC, previously said in a news release. "They are fully funded for the next three years, and if ridership and response from the community is strong, they may become a part of permanent TARC service."
The three expansions include two cross-river routes, connecting Louisville to Jeffersonville and River Ridge in Indiana and an added Outer Loop route. Those are expected to start in early August.
Hodges is hopeful that with Charlestown's blueprints and plans to grow, access points can be created for possibilities for TARC routes to one day in Charlestown. She's specifically looking for routes to come a few miles past River Ridge and include Charlestown's industrial area and housing authority.
TARC said no one was available for an interview Thursday. For more information about TARC, click here.
