Clark County police officer Scottie Maples opening barbershop

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clark County police officer Scottie Maples is taking on a new position.
This time, it's not with the television show "60 Days In," and it's not with the Jeffersonville City Council.
He's picking up clippers and getting into the hair cutting business by opening a barbershop in Jeffersonville.
Maples has been a long-time customer at The Clipper Barbershop on Spring Street, which was about to go out of business until Maples decided to take over.
"Clipper has been around since 1980, which was four years before I was even born, so I really didn't want to see it move out of Jeffersonville," Maples said. "And next year would be the 40th anniversary of the business, so we made a deal, and I bought it."
The Clipper will reopen at its new location on Kentucky Avenue this weekend.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.