LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two southern Indiana hospitals are joining Norton Healthcare.
Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville and Scott Memorial Health in Scottsburg are expected to fully join Norton Healthcare soon. According to a news release, Norton Healthcare and Lifepoint Health have jointly owned and operated both hospitals through a joint venture known as the Reginal Health Network of Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
An agreement was signed for Lifepoint to transition ownership in the joint venture to Norton Healthcare. The agreement is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
Norton Healthcare plans to expand specialty services in the two hospitals, along with making investments in workforce development. Patients will continue to use the hospitals in the same way as they do now and can continue to see their same physicians.
