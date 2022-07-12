LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Guests of a new tour at Copper & Kings can taste the Louisville distillery's first bourbon.
In a news release Tuesday, the distillery announced a "distillery-exclusive" product in its bottle-your-own tour. After a tasting, guests can fill their own selection straight from the barrel hand-signed by Head Distiller Brandon O'Daniel.
The tour costs $35, and each bottle is $65.
Copper & Kings' first bourbon is aged between five and six years before being finished for 13 months in the distillery's own apple or grape brandy barrels. The distillery calls it a "unique opportunity to explore the way that bourbon's characteristic notes of vanilla, spice and tannin mingle and develop with traditional brandy notes to create a wholly distinct taste experience."
